Profile: Moises Haynes, running back, Valencia

Senior All-CIF Southern Section running back, Moises Haynes, has encountered his share of obstacles in life but finds football to be a release.

With over 1,600 rushing yards last season and aspirations to work for NASA, Space-X or Boeing; Haynes has found that wherever his faith leads him, the sky truly is the limit.

