Miller, Robitaille captain NHL float at the Rose Parade: See how it was made

I’ll admit, I don’t know the first thing when it comes to float making but this is pretty amazing.

Part of the NHL’s centennial celebrations, the NHL float decorated with over 400,000 flowers was captained by LA Kings Hall of Famers Bob Miller and Luc Robitaille through the streets of downtown Pasadena at the 128th annual Rose Parade.

Like the NHL, the Kings are celebrating a milestone of their own this year – 50 years as a franchise – culminating in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.