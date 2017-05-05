Mike Williams checks in with PROcast for first time as LA Charger

Mike Williams is a happy guy.

And why wouldn’t he be?

One week ago, the former Clemson receiver was taken No. 7 overall by the LA Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Williams, who’s been on a whirlwind tour of Los Angeles, is back in South Carolina and looking good in workouts.

Williams checked in with PROcast on Wednesday for the first time since being drafted.

And let’s just say, Williams is not sitting back and taking it easy!