Mike Trout trolls Cowboys fans on Twitter after playoff loss

Philadelphia sports fans are known for being ruthless. And Mike Trout proved he’s no different.

Following the Dallas Cowboys last second loss at the hands foot of Mason Crosby and the Green Bay Packers, Trout sent out the following tweet:

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 16, 2017

As you might expect, the tweet got quite the reaction both positive and negative towards Trout and his Eagles.

Even teammate Garrett Richards, who grew up a Cowboys fan in Oklahoma, couldn’t resist clapping back at Trout:

Looks like next year’s Eagles-Cowboys game can’t come soon enough.