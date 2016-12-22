Mike Trout receives cool gift to celebrate MVP season

‘Tis the season but what do you get the MVP that has everything?

Well, if you’re Nike or happen to make awesome athletic apparel that is both useful and stylish then you send these to 2016 AL MVP Mike Trout:

Using Trout’s signature Nike Zoom Trout 3 as the template, the shoemaker added the Angels center fielder’s monster 2016 stat line to the sole of the pair of cleats in addition to a custom MVP case adorned with quotes on Trout’s stellar season.

A gift fit for an MVP.