Mike Trout named American League Player of the Month for April

No surprise here … Mike Trout has been named the American League Player of the Month for April.

It’s the best first month of Trout’s already impressive five-year MLB career.

During April, the 25-year-old center fielder hit .364 with seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Angels.

He finished the month with a 14-game hitting streak, including seven multi-hit games.

 