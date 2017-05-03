Mike Trout named American League Player of the Month for April
No surprise here … Mike Trout has been named the American League Player of the Month for April.
It’s the best first month of Trout’s already impressive five-year MLB career.
During April, the 25-year-old center fielder hit .364 with seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Angels.
He finished the month with a 14-game hitting streak, including seven multi-hit games.
A Troutstanding April to say the least. pic.twitter.com/A9kQDfZp7Y
— Angels (@Angels) May 3, 2017