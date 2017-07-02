2017 MLB All-Star Game: Angels OF Mike Trout named American League starter

We never get tired of saying this: Mike Trout is good at baseball.

On the same day the Angels announced their star would soon begin his rehab assignment in the Inland Empire, Trout was named a starter for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

Trout’s just the second Angels player to be selected as a starter in five consecutive All-Star Games, joining Rod Carew (1980-84).

It’s also the sixth overall ASG selection for Trout and his fifth straight starting nod.

The two-time All-Star Game MVP status for the game remains up in the air as he continues to recover from left thumb surgery. In his five All-Star games, Trout has amassed a .462 average (6/13) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, two walks and three runs scored.

Through 47 games in 2017, Trout is batting .337 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Trout, 25, becomes just the fifth American Leaguer to be elected a starter in at least five All-Star games before turning 26, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (six starting nominations), Joe DiMaggio (five), Mickey Mantle (five) and Ivan Rodriguez (five).