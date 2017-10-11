Chargers RB Melvin Gordon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, theleague announced on Wednesday.

It’s Gordon’s second weekly accolade of his career.

Congrats @Melvingordon25! He was just named AFC Week 5 Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/Ygc0WFZ1pG — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 11, 2017

Gordon gained 163 yards from scrimmage and scored twice as the Chargers picked up their first victory of 2017. Gordon rushed for 105 yards and added 58 through the air, including his career single-game best two receiving touchdowns.

Gordon, a native of Wisconsin, has three receiving touchdowns — which leads the team — while his 19 receptions rank second on the squad.