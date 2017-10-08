McGregor vs. Ferguson? It’s happening … when Conor is ready

Conor McGregor will return to the Octogon, well, at least at some point.

UFC President Dana White said McGregor will face newly-crowned lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in a championship unification bout with a date TBD.

While McGregor’s third first with Nate Diaz looms large, the matchup with Ferguson may have to come first. Plus, it doesn’t sound like McGregor is in any kind of hurry to fight again.

Watch the video up top for more from White while he attended UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.