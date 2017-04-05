Luc Robitaille asks Kings trivia questions while Uber passenger

Hey, let’s take Uber to an LA Kings.

Great idea!

Oh, wait, is that … Luuuuuuuuuuccccccccccccccc Robitaille in the car?!

As Uber recently partnered with AEG, the owners of the LA Kings, Ontario Reign, LA Live, the Stub Hub Center and much more, Robitaille, the president of business operations for the Kings, took part in a fun stunt in which he sat as an Uber passengar as unsuspecting Kings fans joined the ride.

Along the way to Staples Center, Robitaille, a Hockey Hall of Famer, asked some trivia questions to the diehard fans.

Check out the hilarious video above.

The Uber/AEG deal will help expand transportation options for fans attending AEG venues, festivals, concerts and sporting events.