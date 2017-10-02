What’s so different about the Rams in 2017? Simple … Coaching
Coaching is important.
Just look at the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams are for real pic.twitter.com/hLK5yPNoPb
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 1, 2017
A year ago, a joke, couldn’t even get a first down.
Now? One of the best teams in the NFC at 3-1 on the year.
We’ll let ‘The Herd’ take it from here … PS: Watch the video up top.
"The Rams had the best QB on the field yesterday, they had the best RB…they had the best coach"—@ShannonSharpe gloats after the Cowboys loss pic.twitter.com/ldYrJ75pDA
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 2, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED