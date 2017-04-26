LA Rams get set for first NFL Draft of Sean McVay era

Though the Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft, it’s still a big occassion for the franchise.

First-year coach Sean McVay will take part in his first draft since taking over for Jeff Fisher.

McVay and Rams GM Les Snead met with the media to talk about the upcoming draft, analytics, motivation for a first-round move and more.

Les Snead

“The far right two computers — that’s where our nerds sit during the draft meetings. At the end of the day, the answer is yes. I think it’s another tool in the toolbox. There’s a lot of data that comes our way. I think they do a nice job of being able to analyze it, maybe put it in a form that we can understand. It basically helps us make decisions, take risk out of decisions and add better probability.”

Sean McVay

“I think one of the things that’s been so exciting about getting a chance to get to work with Les is he’s a football guy, he works hard at it. We’ve spent a lot of time together, just watching and evaluating. I think there’s a lot of things, just the way that he assesses players when we’re having that communication as we watch. It’s been very helpful for me to kind of improve myself, where you look at some of the things that he might notice that I might not and then you can kind of try to offer a different perspective, just from a coach’s standpoint with the overall schematic approach in terms of what’s trying to get done on the actual play or whatever it is where you’re evaluating a certain player.”

Snead

“After Thursday night, guess what, 32 are gone – so now you’re down to five players. Let’s say this, it’s going to be foggy on Thursday night when the bell rings, but it’ll be a lot clearer when those 32 picks are made. We’ll have plans. We’ll sit here, I’m sure, a lot, talk about what might occur, the scenarios, who’s left, are all of our players left that we’re really targeting or just a few. And then I think that will affect the strategy from there.”

McVay on his grandfather, John

“You know, they named the draft room after him in San Francisco, which is a pretty cool thing. I owe a lot to my grandfather, but I think more than anything now being able to have those conversations with him, where he’s never pushed any information on me. More just been so willing to share, only if I ask. And that’s what’s been a great resource for me, to kind of be able to utilize him now.’