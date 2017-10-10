‘The Herd’: Colin grades young NFL QBs, including Rams’ Goff

Year 2 has been much kinder to Jared Goff.

With the emergence of Goff, along with a revamped Rams offense under first-year coach Sean McMay, Los Angeles is a team on the rise.

And it starts with Goff, so says Colin Cowherd.

The host of ‘The Herd’ handed out grades for young NFL quarterbacks on Tuesday, pinning a B plus for Goff, who’s passed for 1,360 yards and seven scores through five games for the 3-2 Rams.

