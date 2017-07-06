Report: Milos Teodosic signs two year deal with Clippers

For the Clippers, replacing Chris Paul, who was traded to the Rockets , will be no easy feat, but they are taking steps to do so.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Serbian point guard Milos Teodosic signed a two-year deal worth $12.3 million.

He currently plays for PBC CSKA Moscow, and is regarded as the best player that isn’t playing in the NBA right now. Teodosic will also be joining his teammate in Greece, point guard Patrick Beverley.