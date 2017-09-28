LA Clippers and Prime Ticket announce 2017-18 broadcast schedule

The L.A. Clippers and Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego today announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the 2017-18 season, highlighted by 76 regional television broadcasts and 19 nationally televised contests.

Prime Ticket and its sister network, FOX Sports San Diego, will regionally televise a total of 76 Clippers regular season games and three preseason contests, including the team’s first two games from Hawaii against the Toronto Raptors, during the upcoming season throughout Southern California. All games will also be available for live streaming via the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com.

Click here to view the complete 2017-18 Los Angeles Clippers Telecast Schedule.

Dinner with new TV partner Bruce Bowen in Honolulu after 1st day of Clipper camp. @FoxSportsWest pic.twitter.com/yPmQtc2abh — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) September 27, 2017

Joining the telecast this season to sit alongside Ralph Lawler is Bruce Bowen, who will serve as game analyst during Clippers broadcasts. Bowen has served as an NBA analyst for ESPN since 2009. A three-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Bowen was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team in eight of his nine seasons with the Spurs. Bowen, whose No. 12 jersey is retired by the Spurs, played 873 career games in the NBA with San Antonio, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami. A Fresno, California native is actively involved in combating childhood obesity and holds a free basketball camp at Edison High, his alma mater, in Fresno each summer.

Bowen will join ‘The Voice of the Clippers,’ Ralph Lawler to provide analysis for games airing on Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego. Lawler, in his 39th season, will provide play-by-play coverage while Kristina Pink returns to deliver in-game reports and interviews. Sideline reporter, Michelle Margaux, will also join the team throughout the season.

‘Clippers Live’ returns prior to and immediately following all home (from outside STAPLES Center) and road telecasts on Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego. Led by Mike Hill, with Jeanne Zelasko rotating in at the host position throughout the season, Don MacLean and Corey Maggette return to provide in-depth analysis, exclusive features and more.

Our 2017-18 Giveaway Schedule is set! Check out the items we have planned for this season » https://t.co/jjby2E71MA 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Tqqlyr01xk — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 28, 2017

In addition, all Clippers games produced by Prime Ticket will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO offering is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on Apple TV, iPads and iPhones, Android, Android TV, Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Xbox One, Windows phones. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Six of the Clippers remaining regular season contests not televised on Prime Ticket will air nationally on TNT.

All 2017-18 preseason, regular season and Playoff games can be heard on the radio on L.A.’s all sports home of the Clippers, AM 570 Sports/KLAC. Beyond broadcasting the games on AM 570 LA Sports, Clippers-related programming and promotion will run across iHeartMedia’s multi-platform media assets, including radio, digital, outdoor and music/entertainment events. In his 11th season with the team, Brian Sieman calls all the action while Lawler and Bowen team up with him to announce all nationally televised games not shown on Prime Ticket. All regular season games can also be heard in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM ESPN Deportes or KTMZ 1220 AM.

Additionally, Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego will deliver the following original Clippers programs to start the season: ‘Clippers Season Preview Special’ debuts Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30p; while an all new season of ‘Clippers Weekly’ will air every Saturday throughout the regular season starting Oct. 28 on the two Southern California FOX regional sports networks. Later this season, the ‘Before the Bigs’ series will feature Patrick Beverley in a documentary style format.