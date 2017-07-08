NBA Summer League: Clippers spoil Lonzo Ball’s debut with Lakers

Lonzo Ball’s NBA debut was great to start, but slow at the finish line.

The former UCLA star scored five points and dished out five assists (including this beauty), but also committed three turnovers in 32 minutes of play.

Thanks to the play of Brice Johnson (23 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) and Sindarius Thornwell (26 points), the Clippers won their NBA Summer League debut over the Lakers in overtime, 96-93 on Friday in Las Vegas.

Johnson also treated Ball to a ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment …

Pretty baller move tbh pic.twitter.com/jhqdXVyyMc — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 8, 2017

Can’t wait to watch these two teams in the regular season! Should be a little bit entertaining.