Chargers select Clemson WR Mike Williams with No. 7 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have their wide receiver of the future.

In their first NFL Draft since relocating to LA, the Chargers selected Clemson WR Mike Williams with the No. 7 overall pick.

“I was confident they were going to pick me,” Williams said on a conference call on Thursday. “LA’s a great city.”

At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Williams gives the Chargers a bid bodied receiver who can stretch the field and also expose defenses with this speed.

“I love the pick … he was No. 1 on our board,” said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. “I’m glad we could get him.”

In his final season at Clemson, Williams caught 98 passes for 1,371 yards and 11 scores as the Tigers won the national championship. During that win over Alabama, Williams pulled in eight balls for 94 yards and a TD.

When talking about quarterback Philip Rivers, Williams is excited to get to work.

“He’s a great quarterback, future Hall of Famer … can’t wait to pair with him,” Williams said.

“You can’t have enough playmakers,” Lynn added. “I love the way he competes. He shows up in big games.”