Angels’ RHP Meyer headed to 10-day DL; Morin, Street begin rehab assignments

Another Angels pitcher is headed to the disabled list.

Right hander Alex Meyer was added to the 10-day DL, the team announced on Wednesday.

Meyer joins a flock of Angels pitchers on the DL, including RHP Andrew Bailey (10 day), RHP Cam Bedrosian (10 day), LHP Andrew Heaney (60 day), RHP Garrett Richards (60 day), LHP Tyler Skaggs (60 day) and Nick Tropeano (60 day).

But some help is on the way.

RHP Brooks Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City while RHPs Mike Morin and Huston Street are scheduled to being their rehab assignments in Salt Lake on Wendesday as well.