Smart or nah? LaVar Ball pulls LaMelo out of Chino Hills HS (VIDEO)

There is no doubt LaMelo Ball will be a basketball superstar, if he’s not one already.

But this may not be the best route to take.

On Monday, LaMelo’s father, LaVar Ball, founder of the ‘Big Baller Brand’, told the LA Times he was pulling his youngest son out of Chino Hills High School.

LaVar Ball said he didn’t want to deal with coaches at Chino Hills and will home-school and train LaMelo himself.

“I’m going to make him the best basketball player ever,” LaVar said.

LaMelo, a junior, has verbally committed to play at UCLA in two years, where his middle brother, LiAngelo, is currently enrolled.

Oldest brother, Lozno Ball, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers.

“It’s good for Melo,” LaVar said. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.”

Our numerous FS1 talent heavyweights weighed on his hot topic on Tuesday.