LaMelo Ball throws down windmill dunk, says Chino Hills can’t win without him

LaMelo Ball can dunk now?!

Video has surfaced of Ball showing off his hops, throwing down a one-handed, windmill dunk off the bounce at a SoCal gym. It’s a pretty impressive feat (see below) from a player we’ve known mostly as a shooter in his now belated high school basketball career.

Last week, Ball’s father LaVar made headlines after it was reported LaMelo would not play for Chino Hills High School this season after a disagreement with the team’s new coach.

If you watch closely to the end of the video, LaMelo is quoted as saying, “without Melo, they losing.” An obvious swipe at his former school.

LaMelo is still just a kid, so keep that in mind. But knowing what we know about LaVar, it’s safe to say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.