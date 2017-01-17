LA Sports Awards: Water polo coach Adam Krikorian to be honored

The Los Angeles Sports Council has named U.S. Olympic women’s water polo coach Adam Krikorian as its first-ever recipient of the ‘Extraordinary Achievement in Olympic Sport’ Award.

Krikorian will be honored during the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards on Monday, Feb. 27 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As head man of the women’s national team, Krikorian coached Team USA to an undefeated record and the gold medal during the summer’s Rio Games.

He was also named the USOC’s Coach of the Games for 2016.

Krikorian, who resides in Manhattan Beach, is a former water polo player and coach at UCLA. He was inducted last year into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in recognition of the 15 national championships won by his teams at UCLA: 11 as a head coach, three as an assistant coach and one as a player.

Also, through Jan. 30, fans can click here to vote for ‘2016’s Greatest Moments’. The final results will be announced during the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards on Feb. 12 at The Beverly Hilton.

In addition, the ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Sportsman (Mike Trout), Sportswoman (Allyson Felix), Coach of the Year (Dodgers’ Dave Roberts) and Lifetime Achievement (Peter Ueberroth) Awards, among others.

The Awards will air on FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket at a time/date TBD.