LA Sports Awards: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts named 2016 Coach of the Year

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been named the 2016 Coach of the Year by the LA Sports Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

Roberts will be honored on Feb. 27 at the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards at The Beverly Hilton.

In his first season as a manager, Roberts led the Dodgers to their fourth straight division title and was named the National League Manager of the Year.

Congrats, Skip! Dave Roberts has been selected as the 2016 Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/GQ2W4pIgtL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 12, 2017

Fans are encouraged to vote for 2016’s Greatest Moments through Jan. 30.

In addition, the ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Sportsman (Mike Trout), Sportswoman (Felix), and Lifetime Achievement (Peter Ueberroth) Awards, among others.

The Awards will air on FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket at a time/date TBD.