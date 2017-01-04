LA Sports Awards: Allyson Felix named 2016 Sportswoman of the Year

Olympic track star Allyson Felix has been selected 2016 Sportswoman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

Felix will be honored at the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards, to be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The show will air on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket at a future date.

Felix won two relay gold medals — in the 4×100 and 4×400 — and picked up a silver in the 400M in Rio last summer. Her nine overall Olympic medals puts her in a tie for the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history.

Felix, an LA native who attended Los Angeles Baptist High School and USC before turning pro, is actively supporting the city’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

It’s the third time Felix has picked up such an award (2007, 2009).

The LA Sports Awards also will feature the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Peter Ueberroth, plus presentations to the Sportsman and Coach of the Year, and a countdown of 2016’s Top Ten moments.