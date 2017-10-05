LA Kings President Luc Robitaille addresses the Las Vegas tragedy

The tragic events that took place in Las Vegas hit close to home for many in Southern California as family members and friends were caught in the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Among those affected by the tragedy were the LA Kings as learned they had lost one of their own, Christiana Duarte, in the senseless act of violence.

A day before the start of the 2017-2018 season, LA Kings President Luc Robitaille addressed the Las Vegas tragedy and detailed how the team planned to honor their lost family member and those affected: