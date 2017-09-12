LA Kings name Hall of Famer Bob Miller as ‘Team Ambassador’ beginning this season

Without a doubt, we’ll all miss the “Voice of the Kings” Bob Miller this season, but luckily, we won’t have to miss him too much.

On Tuesday, the LA Kings announced Miller as the Team Ambassador beginning this season.

Having retired after 44 seasons as the LA Kings play-by-play broadcaster, Miller will still be involved as a part-time contributor to the LA Kings including a number of appearances with the team. Miller will also be a part of special projects with the team including serving as MC of the Legends Night series presented by McDonald’s.

“I am honored and truly delighted to be named an Ambassador for the Kings,” said Miller. “This will allow me to continue the association I have built with Kings management, players and fans over the past 44 years.”