Justin Bieber shows off his hockey skills at NHL All-Star Celebrity Game (VIDEO)
Man, some guys have all the luck!
It’s not enough to be ridiculously good looking, have a huge music career and be adored by fans across the globe. Oh, no. Not for Justin Bieber. He has to be a pretty good hockey player as well.
Despite missing this penalty shot in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Game, it’s pretty clean the ‘Biebs’ has some handles and can skate:
Was that the triple deke from @justinbieber? #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/U3ZGYpEadw
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 28, 2017
Hailing from Canada, Bieber is no stranger hockey. Looks like he can hold his own out there.
Is everyone from Canada just naturally good at hockey or what?