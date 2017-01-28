Justin Bieber shows off his hockey skills at NHL All-Star Celebrity Game (VIDEO)

Man, some guys have all the luck!

It’s not enough to be ridiculously good looking, have a huge music career and be adored by fans across the globe. Oh, no. Not for Justin Bieber. He has to be a pretty good hockey player as well.

Despite missing this penalty shot in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Game, it’s pretty clean the ‘Biebs’ has some handles and can skate:

Hailing from Canada, Bieber is no stranger hockey. Looks like he can hold his own out there.

Is everyone from Canada just naturally good at hockey or what?