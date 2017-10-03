Profile: Julius Irvin, DB, Servite
.@ServiteFootball's Julius Irvin (@juiceirv) excells as DB & return specialist, just like dad, LeRoy (@larams47), a 10-year @RamsNFL veteran pic.twitter.com/ewWD2ikdDi
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 3, 2017
Four-star defensive back/returner Julius Irvin has helped lead Servite High School to a perfect record so far this season.
Combined with the respect earned from teammates and coaches, Irvin he learned the ins and outs of football from his father, former 10-year Los Angeles Rams veteran LeRoy.
Catch Irvin and Co. as they host JSerra Friday night on Prep Zone & FOX Sports GO.
Video: Noah Friedman, LA Sports Bureau of Cronkite News.
