Profile: Julius Irvin, DB, Servite

Four-star defensive back/returner Julius Irvin has helped lead Servite High School to a perfect record so far this season.

Combined with the respect earned from teammates and coaches, Irvin he learned the ins and outs of football from his father, former 10-year Los Angeles Rams veteran LeRoy.

Catch Irvin and Co. as they host JSerra Friday night on Prep Zone & FOX Sports GO.

Video: Noah Friedman, LA Sports Bureau of Cronkite News.