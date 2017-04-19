JuJu Smith-Schuster pens NFL Draft cover letter for ‘The Players’ Tribune’

JuJu Smith-Schuster ended his three-year USC career as the Trojans’ fourth all-time leading receiver in school history.

Smith-Schuster (213 catches, 3,092 yards, 25 TDs) took some time away from his NFL Draft prep to pen a cover letter for The Players’ Tribune.

Smith-Schuster, who starred at Long Beach Poly before heading to USC, said he’s ready to show the NFL what he can do.

If you draft me, I’ll come in and compete every single day. I love and respect the game too much to take the opportunity to play in the NFL for granted. I’ve worked my whole life for this. Now I’m ready to work harder than I’ve ever worked before. And I’m ready to win.