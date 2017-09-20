Profile: Culver City QB Jonathan Martin
Culver City High School quarterback Jonathan Martin has skills on the field, with 15 TDs in just three games for the undefeated Centaurs.
But his biggest impact may eventually be off the field where he is a budding video game designer.
Video: Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
