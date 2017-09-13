UFC 214: Jon Jones’ KO of Daniel Cormier overturned to no-contest
Oh, Jon Jones.
The California State Athletic Commission overturned Jon Jones’ third-round knockout of Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to a no-contest on Wednesday.
The ruling comes one day after after Jones’ B sample from his failed drug tests ahead of the title fight on July 29 at Honda Center, tested positive for a banned substance.
The news was first reported by Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting.
The UFC has yet to pull Jones’ light heavyweight belt.
UFC 214's main event has been ruled a "no contest". Should Daniel Cormier get the belt back from Jon Jones or nah? pic.twitter.com/6KWXvHDkHh
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 13, 2017
Jones faces a four-year ban following his second positive test for a banned substance.
Jones and his camp have denied any wrong doing.
More to come …
