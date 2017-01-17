Here’s what a Chargers game at StubHub Center will look like in 2017
Pete Stella FOX Sports West
The Chargers will play their first season in the Los Angeles since 1960 at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson.
While many fans and those in the media have slammed the idea of an NFL team playing in such a small stadium, others have chimed in to say that the atmosphere will be more intense and entertaining.
And, as the Chargers averaged the second-to-last lowest number of fans during the 2016 season (around 57K per game), the StubHub Center could be an incredible game-day experience.
On Tuesday, ahead of the introductory news conference for new head coach Anthony Lynn, the Chargers released some digital renderings of what a game day would look like during the 2017 season.
In short, they look pretty great!