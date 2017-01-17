Here’s what a Chargers game at StubHub Center will look like in 2017

The Chargers will play their first season in the Los Angeles since 1960 at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson.

While many fans and those in the media have slammed the idea of an NFL team playing in such a small stadium, others have chimed in to say that the atmosphere will be more intense and entertaining.

And, as the Chargers averaged the second-to-last lowest number of fans during the 2016 season (around 57K per game), the StubHub Center could be an incredible game-day experience.

On Tuesday, ahead of the introductory news conference for new head coach Anthony Lynn, the Chargers released some digital renderings of what a game day would look like during the 2017 season.

In short, they look pretty great!