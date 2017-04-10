Hear from Jared Goff, Todd Gurley as Rams start offseason workouts

The Rams opened their offseason workouts on Monday.

Several players, plus head coach Sean McVay, met with the media to discuss the state of the team and how things will look going forward into the 2017 season.

QB Jared Goff

Offseason Program – Jared Goff Day One

Offseason Program – Jared Goff Day OneLos Angeles Rams Offseason Program

Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Monday, April 10, 2017

RB Todd Gurley

Offseason Program – Todd Gurley Day One

Offseason Program – Todd Gurley Day OneLos Angeles Rams Offseason Program

Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Monday, April 10, 2017

Rams DL Aaron Donald

Coach Sean McVay

Offseason Program – Sean McVay Day One

Offseason Program – Sean McVay Day OneLos Angeles Rams Offseason Program

Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Monday, April 10, 2017