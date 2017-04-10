Hear from Jared Goff, Todd Gurley as Rams start offseason workouts
The Rams opened their offseason workouts on Monday.
Several players, plus head coach Sean McVay, met with the media to discuss the state of the team and how things will look going forward into the 2017 season.
QB Jared Goff
RB Todd Gurley
Rams DL Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald talks Day One Offseason Program https://t.co/3QQhqkAKsk
Coach Sean McVay
