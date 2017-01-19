Guerrero denied Baseball Hall of Fame election by 15 votes

Oh so close for Vlad Guerrero.

The former Angels star slugger was 15 votes shy of election into the Baseball of Fame.

Guerrero missed the call, despite receiving 71.7 percent of the vote from the BBWAA.

Jeff Bagwell, Pudge Rodriguez (in his first year of eligibility) and Tim Raines were elected, with 381, 380 and 336 votes, respectively.

Congrats to the newly elected members of the Hall of Fame: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez. Next year for Trevor and Vladdy…. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 18, 2017

Trevor Huffman missed out by five votes, likely giving the Padres and Angels each an entry into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Guerrero, who won the 2004 American League MVP in his first season with the Angels (2004), hit 173 home runs with 616 RBI during his Angels stint.