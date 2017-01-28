Gretzky, Robitaille, Selanne, Niedermayer highlight NHL 100 event

In arguably the greatest collection of NHL stars outside of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, the NHL 100 event across the street from the site of this year’s NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center unveiled the remaining 67 members of the NHL’s Top 100 players list.

Assembled to commemorate the league’s centennial, the NHL announced the first 33 members of the list on Jan. 1 at the Centennial Classic in Toronto. The other two-thirds of the list were announced as a kick off of the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities at LA Live with host Jon Hamm.

Broken down by decades and position, the remaining NHL 100 members had quite a few familiar faces for Southern California hockey fans:

2010s

Sidney Crosby

Patrick Kane

Duncan Keith

Alex Ovechkin

Jonathan Toews

Jaromir Jagr

2000s

Martin Brodeur

Pavel Datsyuk

Nicklas Lidstrom

Chris Pronger

Teemu Selanne

1990s Centers

Sergei Fedorov

Peter Forsberg

Ron Francis

Mario Lemieux

Eric Lindros

Mike Modano

Joe Nieuwendyk

Adam Oates

Joe Sakic

Mats Sundin

Steve Yzerman

1990s Wings

Pavel Bure

Brett Hull

Luc Robitaille

Brendan Shanahan

1990s Goalies

Dominik Hasek

Patrick Roy

1990s Defensemen

Chris Chelios

Brian Leetch

Scott Niedermayer

Scott Stevens

1980s Goalies

Grant Fuhr

Billy Smith

1980s Defensemen

Ray Bourque

Paul Coffey

Al MacInnis

Denis Potvin

Borje Salming

1980s Centers

Wayne Gretzky

Pat LaFontaine

Mark Messier

Denis Savard

Peter Stastny

Bryan Trottier

1980s Wings

Mike Bossy

Mike Gartner

Jari Kurri

1970s Centers

Bobby Clarke

Marcel Dionne

Phil Esposito

Jacques Lemaire

Stan Mikita

Gilbert Perreault

Jean Ratelle

Darryl Sittler

1970s Wings

Yvan Cournoyer

Bob Gainey

Bobby Hull

Guy Lafleur

1970s Goalies

Ken Dryden

Tony Esposito

Bernie Parent

1970s Defensemen

Bobby Orr

Brad Park

Larry Robinson

Serge Savard

Of course, the list has some can’t miss big names on it that many Kings and Ducks fans will fondly remember including Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille and Marcel Dionne of the Kings and Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer from the Ducks’ 2007 Stanley Cup winning team.

But in addition to the obvious names, the likes of Jari Kurri, who played for both the Ducks and Kings at different times in his career, Sergei Federov, Adam Oates, Paul Coffey, Larry Robinson and Grant Fuhr all had stints playing in the sunshine of California.