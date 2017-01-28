Gretzky, Robitaille, Selanne, Niedermayer highlight NHL 100 event
In arguably the greatest collection of NHL stars outside of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, the NHL 100 event across the street from the site of this year’s NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center unveiled the remaining 67 members of the NHL’s Top 100 players list.
Assembled to commemorate the league’s centennial, the NHL announced the first 33 members of the list on Jan. 1 at the Centennial Classic in Toronto. The other two-thirds of the list were announced as a kick off of the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities at LA Live with host Jon Hamm.
Broken down by decades and position, the remaining NHL 100 members had quite a few familiar faces for Southern California hockey fans:
2010s
Sidney Crosby
Patrick Kane
Duncan Keith
Alex Ovechkin
Jonathan Toews
Jaromir Jagr
2000s
Martin Brodeur
Pavel Datsyuk
Nicklas Lidstrom
Chris Pronger
Teemu Selanne
1990s Centers
Sergei Fedorov
Peter Forsberg
Ron Francis
Mario Lemieux
Eric Lindros
Mike Modano
Joe Nieuwendyk
Adam Oates
Joe Sakic
Mats Sundin
Steve Yzerman
1990s Wings
Pavel Bure
Brett Hull
Luc Robitaille
Brendan Shanahan
1990s Goalies
Dominik Hasek
Patrick Roy
1990s Defensemen
Chris Chelios
Brian Leetch
Scott Niedermayer
Scott Stevens
1980s Goalies
Grant Fuhr
Billy Smith
1980s Defensemen
Ray Bourque
Paul Coffey
Al MacInnis
Denis Potvin
Borje Salming
1980s Centers
Wayne Gretzky
Pat LaFontaine
Mark Messier
Denis Savard
Peter Stastny
Bryan Trottier
1980s Wings
Mike Bossy
Mike Gartner
Jari Kurri
1970s Centers
Bobby Clarke
Marcel Dionne
Phil Esposito
Jacques Lemaire
Stan Mikita
Gilbert Perreault
Jean Ratelle
Darryl Sittler
1970s Wings
Yvan Cournoyer
Bob Gainey
Bobby Hull
Guy Lafleur
1970s Goalies
Ken Dryden
Tony Esposito
Bernie Parent
1970s Defensemen
Bobby Orr
Brad Park
Larry Robinson
Serge Savard
Of course, the list has some can’t miss big names on it that many Kings and Ducks fans will fondly remember including Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille and Marcel Dionne of the Kings and Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer from the Ducks’ 2007 Stanley Cup winning team.
But in addition to the obvious names, the likes of Jari Kurri, who played for both the Ducks and Kings at different times in his career, Sergei Federov, Adam Oates, Paul Coffey, Larry Robinson and Grant Fuhr all had stints playing in the sunshine of California.
