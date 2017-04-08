On Friday, the Angels placed pitcher Garrett Richards on the 10-day DL with right biceps strain.

Richards appeared to be in pain during his first start of the season and was removed by the training staff.

Garrett Richards placed on 10-day DL with right biceps strain (retro to 4/6); Mike Morin – Recalled from Salt Lake #Angels — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) April 7, 2017

On Thursday, however, Richards said he was fine.

The Angels called up Mike Morin from Salt Lake in place of Richards.