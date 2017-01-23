FOX Sports West announces 2017 NHL All-Star Week programming lineup

Ahead of the 2017 NHL All-Star weekend, FOX Sports West, the telecast home of the Los Angeles Kings, is pleased to offer a week-long programming lineup complemented by an on-site presence at the 2017 NHL Fan Fair from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Leading off the schedule on Monday night, FOX Sports West will air one classic game per night throughout the week, beginning with the 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 5, featuring the New York Rangers vs LA Kings; on Thursday, Jan. 26, an all new ‘Kings Weekly’ will highlight former LA King Doug Smith, a close-up on the LA Kings high school hockey league and more.

And, on Saturday, Jan. 28, FOX Sports West will deliver a live show entitled, ‘NHL All-Star Saturday.’ Broadcasting from L.A. Live on the FOX Sports West desk, Patrick O’Neal will be joined by Bob Miller, Daryl Evans, Jon Rosen and more as the 90-minute show offers interviews with current and former LA Kings players and local celebrities, while also featuring sights and sounds from the 2017 NHL All-Star week.

To kick off @NHL #AllStarWeek, #FSWEST will be airing 1 classic game each night. Relive the 2014 Stanley Cup Final w/ the @LAKings tnite @ 7 pic.twitter.com/WNVQcjpC0b — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 23, 2017

From the Los Angeles Convention Center, beginning Thursday, Jan. 26 and running through Saturday, Jan. 28, the LA Kings, in collaboration with FOX Sports West, will offer a fan photo and virtual reality activation booth at the NHL All-Star Fan Fair.

The lineup

Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:00p: Classic Game: 2014 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Rangers at Kings

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7p: Classic Game: 2012 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Devils at Kings

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8p: Classic Game: 1993 Campbell Conference Finals, Game 7: Kings at Maple Leafs

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7p: All new ‘Kings Weekly’

At 7:30p: Classic Game: 1981 NHL All-Star Game from The Forum

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30p: Classic Game: 2002 NHL All-Star Game from Staples Center

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30p: 90-minute LIVE ‘NHL All-Star Saturday’