FOX Sports West 2017 High School Football Rankings: Week 6

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his latest rankings for the CIF-SS football season.

1. (1) Mater Dei, 5-0

The Monarchs are coming off a bye and will open Trinity League play against No. 11 Santa Margarita.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 4-1 (Vs. Orange Lutheran, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Braves had a bye and will open Trinity League play against No. 5 Orange Lutheran.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 3-1 (At Roosevelt, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Huskies had their second bye in a row and will take on No. 18 rated Roosevelt this weekend.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 6-0

The Diablos blew out El Toro 49-17 and will take on Tesoro. Quarterback Joey Yellen threw for 423 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

5. (5) Orange Lutheran, 5-0 (At St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers are coming off a bye and will take on No. 2 rated St. John Bosco.

6. (6) JSerra, 5-0 (At Servite, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lions are coming off a bye and will open Trinity League play against No. 9 Servite.

7. (7) Upland, 5-0 (At Rancho Cucamonga, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Highlanders had a bye over the weekend and will take on No. 8 Rancho Cucamonga in a game that will be televised on Prime Ticket.

8. (8) Rancho Cucamonga, 5-0 (Vs. Upland, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Cougars tuned up for their monster showdown with No. 7 rated Upland with a 49-0 win over Victor Valley. Sean Dollars returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and the defense held Victor Valley to 59 total yards of offense.

9. (9) Servite, 5-0 (Vs. JSerra, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Friars are coming off a bye and will take on No. 6 JSerra this weekend.

10. (10) Chaminade, 5-1

The Eagles beat No. 20 Serra 37-32 in one of the most entertaining games of the year. Running back Andrew VanBuren was the star of stars in this one rushing for 315 yards and five touchdowns.

The next 10:

11. (11) Santa Margarita, 4-1

12. (12 Long Beach Poly, 4-1

13. (15) Calabasas, 5-0 (Vs. Westlake, 7p, Prep Zone)

14. (13) San Clemente, 6-0

15. (14) Valencia, 4-1

16. (17) Heritage, 4-1

17. (18) Paraclete, 5-1

18. (19) Roosevelt, 4-1

19. (NR) Charter Oak, 5-0

20. (16) Serra, 2-3

Dropped out: (20) Westlake, 5-0 (At Calabasas, 7p, Prep Zone)