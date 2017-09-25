FOX Sports West 2017 High School Football Rankings: Week 5

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his latest rankings for the CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 4-0

The Monarchs took down traditional Northern California power Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s 52-14. Junior quarterback J.T Daniels threw five touchdowns and wide out Nikko Remigio hauled in two for the second week in a row.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 3-1

Braves backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to take down East Coast power Washington (D.C.) St. John’s 21-17. Bosco was down 17-7 with just seven minutes to play when Uiagalelei led a pair of touchdowns drives. Junior running back George Holani accounted for all three touchdowns for the Braves.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 3-1

The Huskies are in the middle of two straight bye weekends and won’t play again until they take on Corona (Calif.) Roosevelt October 6.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 5-0

The Diablos had their second straight matchup against a top 20 team and were again victorious, taking down Santa Margarita 28-23. Akili Arnold led the way with a 116 tough yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown in this one.

5. (5) Orange Lutheran, 5-0

The Lancers were tested against a very good Heritage team but pulled away in the second half to win 34-21. Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score. Junior receiver Kyle Ford had 136 yards receiving and two TDs.

6. (6) JSerra, 5-0

The Lions took out Los Alamitos (Calif.) 32-10 in a game dominated on both sides of the ball by defensive end Malik McClain. The UCLA commit had a pair of sacks and a safety and added three catches for 142 yards and a touchdown inducing a 79-yard run and catch.

7. (7) Upland, 5-0

Great Oak hung around but Upland had a few too many weapons and pulled out a 41-20 win. Junior running back Cameron Davis was the star of the show this game, rushing for 177 yards and a touchdown.

8. (8) Rancho Cucamonga, 4-0

The defense pitched a shutout with a 30-0 win over Citrus Hill and quarterback Nick Acosta was the offensive star of the game. Acosta threw for 225 yards, rushed for 58 and a touchdown.

9. (9) Servite, 5-0

The Friars received big performances from both standouts quarterbacks in an easy 49-14 win over Garfield. T.J McMahon competed 7-10 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and a rushing touchdowns and junior Caden Bell was 7-12 for 143 yards and a touchdown.

10. (10) Chaminade, 4-1

The Eagles blew out Crespi 39-7 in a dominant effort on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ryan Stevens was 15-18 for 308 yards and two scores and running back Andrew Vanburen had a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.

The Next 10:

11. (11) Santa Margarita, 4-1

12. (12 Long Beach Poly, 3-1

13. (13) San Clemente, 4-0

14. (14) Valencia, Valencia, 4-0

15. (15) Calabasas, 4-0

16. (16) Serra, Gardena, 2-2

17. (17) Heritage, 4-1

18. (19) Paraclete, 4-1

19. (20) Roosevelt, 3-1

20. (NR) Westlake, 5-0

Dropped out: (18) Oaks Christian, 3-2