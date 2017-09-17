FOX Sports West 2017 HS Football Rankings: Week 4

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his latest rankings for the CIF-SS football season.

ICYMI: Our 2017-18 schedule

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 4-0

The Monarchs blew out New jersey power Bergen Catholic 62-14 in a game that was never close. Amon-Ra St. Brown returned to action and caught nine passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 3-1

The Braves smothered L.A (Calif.) Dorsey 69-14. The offense was clicking and the defense scored a pair of touchdowns as well.

Quarterback Re-al Mitchell threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 3-1

The Huskies did something no one does, blew out a very good Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne team 52-6. Tanner McKee was 18-26 for 237 yards and a touchdown.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 4-0 (At Santa Margarita, 8:30p [delay], Prime Ticket/FOX Sports GO)

It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world but the Diablos defeated Long Beach Poly 12-7 in a defensive grudge match. Mission picked off Poly four times including a game winning pick-6 from Olaijah Griffin.

5. (6) Orange Lutheran, 4-0 (Vs. Heritage, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers had a dog fight with a solid Norco team but pulled away late 41-28. Once again, Ryan Hilinski put up big numbers completing

30-37 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

6. (7) JSerra, 4-0

The Lions were tested by Vista Murrieta before pulling away late 26-9. Penalties were costly but the defense played very tough throughout.

7. (8) Upland, 4-0

This one was over early as Upland rolled to a big 49-7 win over La Mirada. Quarterback David Baldwin threw for four more touchdowns and elite sophomore linebacker Justin Flowe racked up 11 tackles.

8. (9) Rancho Cucamonga, 3-0

The Cougars picked off Bishop Amat four times to take down the Lancers 31-7. Nick Acosta threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and junior Cameron Stephens had a big pick six that was the dagger in this one.

9. (10) Servite, 4-0

It was another big game for Servite quarterback TJ McMahon in the Friars 47-14 over Villa Park. McMahon threw for three scores and rushed for two and junior safety Titus Toler had a pick six as well.

10. (11) Chaminade, 3-1

The Eagles picked off Bakersfield five times to roll to an easy 43-14 win. Corner Dallas Taylor-Cortez had two of the picks and Stanford receiver commit Michael Wilson had three touchdown catches.

The Next 10:

11. (12) Santa Margarita, 4-0 (Vs. Mission Viejo, 8:3op [delay, Prime Ticket/FOX Sports GO)

12. (5) Long Beach Poly, 2-1

13. (14) San Clemente, 4-0

14. (17) Valencia, Valencia, 3-0

15. (15) Calabasas, 3-0

16. (16) Serra 1-2

17. (18) Heritage, 4-0 (At Orange Lutheran, 7p, Prep Zone)

18. (19) Oaks Christian, 3-1 (At Murrietta Valley, 7p, Prep Zone)

19. (20) Paraclete, 2-1

20. (NR) Roosevelt, 3-1

Dropped out: (13) Cathedral, 3-1