FOX Sports West 2017 HS Football Rankings: Week 3

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his latest rankings for the CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 3-0

The Monarchs were dominant on both sides of the ball with a 42-0 win over La Mirada. Star junior quarterback J.T Daniels completed 13-15 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a 60-yard score on the first play of the game. Wide out Nikko Remigio had another big game as well with three touchdown catches.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 2-1

The Braves played a very physical game against Chaminade but pulled away late for the 31-17 win. Bosco was very good defensively and had the running game clicking in the second half with Demetrious Flowers and George Holani running downhill between the tackles.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 2-1

Playing with out star quarterback Tanner McKee, the Huskies still put up 73 points and put up a shutout against Etiwanda. Nine different players scored touchdowns and junior running backs Octavio Cortez and Thomas Kinslow both had over 100 yards on the ground. Catch the Huskies Friday night vs. City Section power Narbonne at 7:30p on Prime Ticket.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 3-0

The Diablos took out a tough La Habra team 42-27 but the big storyline could be team health. Standout junior running back Jamari Ferrell went out with a leg injury and looks doubtful for this weeks huge matchup with Long Beach Poly. Star defensive back Akili Arnold picked up the slack on offense and quarterback Joey Yellen threw for a pair of scores.

5. (5) Long Beach Poly, 2-0

The Jackrabbits are coming off a bye and will have a top five showdown this weekend against Mission Viejo.

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 3-0

The Orange Lu offense was too much for Vista Murrieta as the Lancers pulled away for a 40-20 win. Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski was tremendous throwing for 538 yards and four touchdowns and three different receivers went for over 100 yards receiving.

7. (8) JSerra, 3-0

The Lions offense built a big 31-0 lead against Bishop Amat, then saw the Lancers come back before pulling away for a 59-35 win. Quarterback Matt Robinson threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

8. (10) Upland, 3-0

Junior QB David Baldwin had another big game throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Taj Davis caught seven balls for 178 yards and two scores. Sophomore linebacker Justin Flowe had a big game as well and could be the top recruit in the ’20 in-state class.

9. (9) Rancho Cucamonga, 2-0

The Cougs are coming off a bye and will take on Bishop Amat this week.

10. (11) Servite, 3-0

The Friars look to have their most complete team in years and are loaded with playmakers. They knocked off a very good Roosevelt team

52-24 and Friar quarterback T.J McMahon was the star of the game with 265 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

The next 10:

11. (7) Chaminade, 2-1

12. (18) Santa Margarita, 3-0

13. (13) Cathedral, 3-0

14. (14) San Clemente, 3-0

15. (15) Calabasas, 2-0

16. (16) Serra, Gardena, 1-2

17. (17) Valencia, Valencia, 2-0

18. (19) Heritage, 3-0

19. (NR) Oaks Christian, 2-1

20. (12) Paraclete, 2-1

Dropped out: (20) Roosevelt, 2-0