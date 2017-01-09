Former USC QB Matt Leinart headed to College Football of Fame

Matt Leinart is bound for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Leinart, a three-time, first-team All-American and the 2004 Heisman Winner for USC, is part of the 13-member Class of 2017, which also includes QB Peyton Manning (Tennessee) and RB Marshall Faulk (San Diego State).

The class, which was announced on Monday, will be inducted on Dec. 5 in New York City.

Congratulations to USC Heisman Trophy winner @MattLeinartQB on making the College Football Hall of Fame! #FightOn #USCtotheHOF pic.twitter.com/PQxfI06we0 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 9, 2017

Leinart passed for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Trojans (2003-05), in which, the team went 37-2 and won the 2003 and 2004 national titles.

Leinart, who attended Mater Dei High School before USC, currently works as an analyst for College Football on FOX.