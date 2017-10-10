If you had to block Lawrence Taylor, you’d of stayed on the bench, too!

Welcome to the NFL rookie!

Hear/watch (up top) the fantastic tale of NFL Hall-of-Fame running back Eric Dickerson describing his attempts to ‘block’ fellow Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, perhaps the greatest outside linebacker to every play the game, during Dickerson’s rookie season with the Rams in 1983.

That season, Dickerson set rookie records for most rushing yards (1,808) and most rushing touchdowns (18) en route to All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.