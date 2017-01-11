Ducks will celebrate 10-year anniversary of 2007 Stanley Cup on March 12
FOX Sports West staff
Get ready to party like it’s 2007!
The Ducks will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s 2007 Stanley Cup Championship on March 12.
It will mark the first time the group has been together since the victory.
Coverage of the ceremony will begin at 4:30p on Prime Ticket and FOX Sports GO followed by Ducks vs. Capitals to follow at 6:30p.
