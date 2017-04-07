Ducks lose D Cam Fowler for ‘between two and six weeks’

The Ducks were hit hard by the injury bug on Thursday.

Defenseman Cam Fowler is out for ‘anywhere between two and six seeks’ after suffering an injury from a knee-on-knee collision Tuesday, Ducks GM Bob Murray said.

#NHLDucks GM Murray, on Cam: "Anywhere between two and six weeks. Could come around quickly. We'll know much more when the playoffs start." — x – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 7, 2017

Fowler collided with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and was helped off the ice and into the dressing room.

In 80 games, Fowler has 11 goals and 28 assists.

Murray: "When I saw the hit, your heart goes in your mouth. We may have gotten a little bit of a break." — x – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 7, 2017

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start April 12.