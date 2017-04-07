Ducks lose D Cam Fowler for ‘between two and six weeks’

The Ducks were hit hard by the injury bug on Thursday.

Defenseman Cam Fowler is out for ‘anywhere between two and six seeks’ after suffering an injury from a knee-on-knee collision Tuesday, Ducks GM Bob Murray said.

Fowler collided with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and was helped off the ice and into the dressing room.

In 80 games, Fowler has 11 goals and 28 assists.

 

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start April 12.