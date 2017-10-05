Ducks ink defenseman Josh Manson to four-year contract extension

Anaheim Ducks fans got some really good news and the season hasn’t even started yet.

On Wednesday, the Duck announced the signing of 25-year-old defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension.

Making his NHL debut with the Ducks in October of 2014, Manson has taken strides in each of his three seasons with the teams.

The lone Ducks defenseman to appear in all 82 games last season, Manson set a career high in scoring, plus/minus while matching his personal best in goals for a season.

The Duck open the season Thursday against the Coyotes on Prime Ticket (coverage starts at 6:30p with ‘Ducks Live’).