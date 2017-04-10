Ducks claim Pacific Division title for fifth-straight year

It took 82 games but the Ducks ended up in familiar territory once again.

That's five straight Pacific Division titles! See you in the First Round, @NHLFlames! pic.twitter.com/mZ0oTC9Bqn — y – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 10, 2017

Beating the LA Kings in their final game of the season, Anaheim claimed the Pacific Division title for the fifth-straight year.

Ending the season on a 14-game point streak, the Ducks were adrift of the division lead as much as nine points on three separate occasions. Their fifth consecutive title is the most in division history, since its creation to start the 1993-94 season.

The team will now face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, dates of which are TBD.