Corey Maggette can still throw it down at 37-years-old

Corey Maggette is ready for The Big 3.

Maggette, who works as an analyst for ‘Clippers Live’ on Prime Ticket, is a member of the ‘Power’ team along with former Clipper Cuttino Mobley.

Maggette hit the gym on Sunday and posted this of him still showing the hops (and dunking skills) which made him a first-round pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

We are very much looking forward to seeing what our Prime Ticket pal can do in The Big 3!