Clippers unveil Nike ‘Statement’ jerseys for 2017-18 season
Back in black for the LA Clippers.
On Friday, Nike and all 30 NBA teams unveiled “Statement” jerseys for next season.
BG x Statement. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/9hAKwzJJAt
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2017
The black Clippers jersey is reminiscent of past versions worn by Blake Griffin and co. featuring the “LAC” logo.
The new black “Statement” jersey joins the two previously released home and away jerseys from Nike. A fourth jersey is rumored to be on the way.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED