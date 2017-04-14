Clippers guard Chris Paul, coach Doc Rivers earn NBA monthly honors

Clippers star guard Chris Paul and coach Doc Rivers earned NBA Western Conference monthly honors on Friday.

During the regular-season games played in April, CP3 (Player of the Month) led Los Angeles to a 3-0 record while averaging 21.2 points, 9.8 assists (fourth in the league) and 5.0 boards.

📊 » 21.2 ppg / 5.0 rpg / 9.8 apg & a 5-0 record Congrats to @CP3 on being named the Western Conference Player of the Month! #KiaPOTM pic.twitter.com/9xjmfQLRgL — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 14, 2017

Rivers (Coach of the Month) kept in the Clippers in check during a 7-0 run to end the regular-season. LA outscored its opponents by n NBA-best 16.4 points per game and led the league in field goal percentage (51.5).

The Clippers open their first-round playoff series vs. Utah on Saturday. Coverage on Prime Ticket & FOX Sports GO tips off at 7p.