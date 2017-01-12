Chargers spent one year in LA in 1960 … what was life like?

The Los Angeles Chargers existed once before … in 1960.

The team spent one season playing at the Coliseum before making their permanent home in San Diego, that is, until Thursday when it was announced the Chargers would return to the Los Angeles area for the 2017 season.

In the 57 years since the Chargers called LA home, much has changed. But let’s take a blast from the past and see what life was like, in Los Angeles and the US, back in 1960.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame opens

The popular attraction, which boasts stars embedded in the sidewalks along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, broke ground in Feb. of 1960 and, on March 28, 1960, the first permanent star (of director Stanley Kramer) was completed near the intersection of Hollywood and Gower.

Los Angeles’ population was nearly 2.5 million

How bad was traffic back then? Considering LA County is close to 4 million as of early 2017, the city just continues to grow at a massive rate.

The Lakers moved from Minneapolis

Los Angeles hosts the 1960 Democratic National Convention

The top movies of the year were: ‘Pyscho’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘The Apartment’ and ‘Spartacus’.

Cassius Clay wins gold in 1960 Olympics in Rome

He, aka Muhammad Ali, had a pretty good boxing career, no?

The cost of a new home … $16,500

We that live in LA would certainly take that price today!

The cost of a gallon of regular gas … 31 cents (!!)

Pirates beat Yankees 4-3 in World Series